UGC allows Jamia to hold CUET for only ten courses

NEW DELHI: A day after Jamia Millia Islamia’s academic council met the University Grants Commission (UGC), the varsity released its admission policy for the academic session 2022-23. It indicated that the university will hold the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for only ten courses.

Although, the UGC earlier clarified that the central universities will have to consider only CUET scores for all undergraduate courses, Jamia — a minority institute is the only central university in Delhi that got exempted from holding CUET for all courses.

Jamia offers 60 undergraduate courses but CUET will be held only for BA French American studies, BA Hons Hindi, BA Hons Sanskrit, BA Hons economics, BA Hons history, BSc biotechnology and B.vocal (solar energy), BSc physics, BA Hons Turkish language and literature and BA Hons Spanish and Latin.

The university officials said that while students will register at the National Testing Agency (NTA) website for the CUET exam for a particular subject, they will have to separately register for the same subject at the Jamia admission website and pay a nominal fee of a minimum of Rs 200.

However, for the remaining courses, the students will have to fill their application forms only on the varsity’s website. Jamia requested the UGC and the NTA to hold CUET for limited subjects as the varsity did not want to disturb the admission policy for the coming session, especially when many students have been waiting for long to return to colleges.

“The new policy will have its repercussions and we may undergo a major financial loss after handing over the responsibility of application forms to the NTA. Through the application fees, we manage to deal with our financial matters and sometimes even pay salaries of our teachers,” said a source.

Procedure for admission to the above programs under CUET:

Visit the website for registration and admission form at www.nta.ac.in Must take the CUET 2022 Entrance Test Fill online admission form of JMI at www.jmicoe.in Enter CUET Application number in JMI form The rank list will be out based on the final rank of CUET 2022, strictly as per admission policy

