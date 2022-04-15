STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
366 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 3.95 per cent

The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days.

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin.

Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.

On Wednesday, 299 COVID-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent and no death. A total of 9,275 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A total of 685 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

There are 9,735 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 51 (0.52 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

