STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ambedkar’s statue damaged in Noida, cops start probe

The disfigured statue is located in Chhijarsi village under the Sector 63 police station limits area and the incident was reported by locals in the morning, officials said. 

Published: 15th April 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A statue of B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India’s Constitution, was found disfigured in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on his birth anniversary Thursday, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter.

The disfigured statue is located in Chhijarsi village under the Sector 63 police station limits area and the incident was reported by locals in the morning, officials said. A police spokesperson said a new statue was being installed to replace the disfigured one with the help of residents.

“Police force has been deployed in the area and the matter is being investigated. All angles are being probed and action will be taken accordingly,” the spokesperson said. There was no law and order-related situation in the area due to the incident.

Born in a Dalit family in Maharashtra in 1891, Ambedkar, a Bharat Ratna, was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India’s freedom movement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr B R Ambedkar B R Ambedkar Ambedkar statue
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp