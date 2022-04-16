STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi

43 fresh positive cases in Noida, 16 of them children

Published: 16th April 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Forty-three people, including 16 children, have tested positive for Coivd-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district health department said on Thursday. The number of active cases in the district has reached 156, the department said. 

Over 25 per cent of the new cases in the last one week have been reported among children. According to the official figures, 43 more tested positive since Thursday, while 10 of them recovered. “Of the new cases, 16 children below 18 years of age were found positive. In the last one week, there have been 167 new cases of which 44 cases were reported in children,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma.

In the wake of the increasing cases, the health department on Wednesday issued an advisory on reporting of school students catching Covid-19 or showing its symptoms in a preventive measure against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You are requested that if any child studying in your school has any symptom of Covid-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer’s office using help line no-1800492211 or email id mailto:cmogbnr@gmail.com,” the advisory stated.

