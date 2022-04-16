STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to soon give free booster doses in hospitals

In a statement on Friday, the government said precaution doses will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals.

A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Friday said that precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people at its hospitals.The government made the move as the city witnessed an uptick in Covid-19 cases and a rise in positivity rate.

The central government rolled out a precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday. Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for it. Both Covishield and Covaxin doses now cost Rs 225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per shot as service fee. 

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination.”  
Jain also reviewed the stock of essential medicines and directed officers to keep a close watch on their availability, it said. The government currently has a capacity of 1363.73 MT of oxygen, including Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer, and PSA Plant. 

