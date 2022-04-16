Mosquito breeding in Delhi: East civic body to clear scrap from homes and offices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the monsoon when dengue and malaria reach its peak, the East MCD has devised a strategy to contain the spread of vector-borne diseases in areas falling under its jurisdiction. The strategy will prevent mosquito breeding at three levels — domestic, institutional and public places as well as government buildings, the civic body said on Friday

According to officials, as part of the annual action plan, special emphasis has been made on clearing stacked and dumped unusable articles which are potential breeding sites for mosquitoes during and after rainfall.

Dumped and confiscated vehicles in police malkhanas (store houses) are often found to be breeding ground of mosquitoes, they said, explaining the reasons for sanitising government and public places.

“A scrap disposal framework has been put in place to clear unused and discarded items found at households, institutions and government establishments. The MCD has hired an agency which would take away these items on request. The contact details of the agency are given on the East MCD website,” said a senior civic official.

East Corporation commissioner Vikas Anand said that all stakeholders were informed to provide a list of sites, which are low-lying and have potential for water retention during the monsoon, in their jurisdiction. “These low-lying sites will be filled up with inert material to level these. All departments have been asked to send a list,” the commissioner said.

In Delhi, the spikes in cases of the vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November. Last year, Delhi had recorded 9,613 dengue cases and 23 fatalities, making it the second-worst annual outbreak on record.

While there were 23 cases of dengue in January, it went down to 16 in February but again spiked to 22 in March. No cases were reported till April 2. Experts had said the high number of cases were unusual for this part of the year.