Will resolve St Stephen’s admission issue: DU VC

The college also said that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions as per its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution.

Published: 16th April 2022

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With St Stephen’s College announcing that it will conduct interviews carrying 15 per cent weightage for admissions across categories, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday said the varsity does not want any confrontation and will resolve the issue through dialogue.

In an admission notice posted on its website on Tuesday, St Stephen’s College said it will give 85 per cent weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores and 15 per cent to interviews it will conduct for admissions for all categories of students.

The college also said that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions as per its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution. While releasing DU’s admission policy earlier this month, Singh said that for the general seats, a college should solely take the CUET scores into consideration and for the minority seats, it can hold interviews and assign a weightage of 85 per cent to CUET scores and 15 per cent to interviews.

Singh said he is planning to call the principals of Jesus and Mary College and St Stephen’s College, both minority institutions, for a discussion on the issue. “We do not want any confrontation and will work it out. We are not challenging their legal authority but will discuss things with them and find a solution,” said Singh. St Stephen’s College reserves 50 per cent of its seats for general candidates and the remaining for Christian students.

