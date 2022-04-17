Keep your ‘C’ up

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

It is a known fact that our body needs nourishment through food to keep our cells healthy. And to ensure that, we have to eat a balanced meal, which is full of vitamins and minerals. The right portion of vitamins and minerals is the core of our healthy living. In today’s column, I will be discussing the importance of Vitamin C, which is essential not only for our skin but for the many body functions.

Vitamin C is important for our immune system which helps us identify disease-causing agents like viruses and bacteria. This can help us take corrective actions at the right time. Our body cannot make vitamin C on its own and that’s why we must look for food that is rich in vitamin C. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps in reducing oxidative stress in the body and when it is combined with an iron-rich meal it helps in iron absorption in the body. This ascorbic acid also helps to control the inflammation of the body. Here is a list of foods that are rich in Vitamin C:

Pineapple: This vitamin C-rich tropical fruit is also a great source of bromelain, a digestive enzyme that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. It improves digestion and lung health.It also has mucolytic properties which break down mucus and helps with respiratory issues.

Papaya: Apart from being a great source of Vitamin C, papaya has orange pigments due to the presence of flavonoids. These flavonoids have anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-cancer benefits. Papain from raw papaya is a strong digestive enzyme that helps in breaking down protein in our digestive system, and also has anti-inflammatory benefits. This fruit is essential for immunity.

Moringa: These leaves are very rich in iron and Vitamin C. It helps in the absorption of iron in the body and improves the iron levels of people suffering from anemia. Moringa leaves are also loaded with immune-boosting phytonutrients that help our body fight various infections.

Amla: The Vitamin C and antioxidant content of Indian gooseberry plays an important role in boosting immunity and keeping you away from allergies. It also cools the body.

Lemon: This mighty citrus fruit is my personal favourite and is easily available in Indian households. It’s a really good source of Vitamin C, which helps in keeping our body alkaline. Most diseases start with an acidic environment and to keep a balance in our body’s pH levels we can incorporate a glass of lemon water daily into our routine.

Let’s incorporate these healthy Vitamin C-rich foods into our routine to work on our immunity, digestion, and overall healing. We should also focus on all the pillars of lifestyle such as our nutrition along with movement, sleep, and emotional health to get the maximum benefits from Vitamin C.

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic

Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.