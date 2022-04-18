STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bring back mask rule, urge doctors

The positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 5.33 per cent in two weeks.

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the Covid-19 positivity rate in the city breaching the five per cent-mark again, doctors on Sunday said people developing Covid-19 symptoms should get themselves tested and authorities should make the wearing of masks mandatory to help check the spread.

The positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 5.33 per cent in two weeks. Doctors at leading government and private hospitals said that there was a need to increase testing in the wake of the spike in cases, even as they said that “no drastic restrictions” were needed as of now.

“People who are developing symptoms are not going for testing. With surge in cases and the positivity rate beyond five per cent, I would urge people to go for testing if they are having symptoms,” said a senior doctor at LNJP Hospital. Dr Ritu Saxena, who heads the emergency department at the Delhi government’s largest facility said that large gatherings should now be avoided and people should wear masks.

As the DDMA meeting is scheduled to be held on April 20, we can expect some sort of restrictions possibly, given the surge in cases and mounting positivity rate, she said. Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine at the Apollo hospital said that hospitalisation is still less, but batted for ‘’logical’’ and ‘’stringent” measures to check the spread of the infection. “Given the situation in Delhi, the DDMA meeting should have been held a bit earlier. Also, the mask mandate needs to be brought back,” he said.

