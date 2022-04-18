Chronicling the city’s majestic trees

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

People choose unique ways to connect with nature. Some feel enamoured by the sheer beauty of their natural surroundings while others build interest in the many ways in which nature functions. Chandan Tiwary (43), accompanied his friend, Syed Mohammad Qasim—he was chronicling the trees in Delhi under a Twitter hashtag in 2019—on a series of walks. Sauntering through green havens in the city piqued Tiwary’s interest in nature. This is also when he came up with the idea to launch ‘Trees of Delhi’ on social media (@delhitrees on Instagram and Twitter). Through this micro blog, Tiwary seeks to document trees, flowers, and plants in Delhi along with snippets of information about them.

Albizia

In the lap of nature

From the time nature caught his attention, Tiwary has made it a point to begin his day by going on a nature walk. This is also a time when he visits and, at times, revisits a particular neighbourhood to photograph the plants that he identifies. “I got a phone with a good camera especially for this,” laughs the law professional from Rohini. Weekends are when Tiwary spends more time in nature by visiting the green zones the city has to offer.

After strolling in Delhi’s neighbourhoods for months, Tiwary shares that he is familiar with the types of tree species one can find in the city. “I have made a mental GPS of the kind of trees that are in Delhi and the areas where one can locate those trees,” he says. He further mentions that his love for reading about trees increased thanks to environmentalist Pradip Krishen’s book Trees of Delhi: A Field Guide. Another aspect that he has found an interest in is the etymology of tree names: “Being a lawyer, you ultimately have to dig into words. So, I do the same with tree names and try to understand how a certain name was given.”

A sense of community

Photographs of the sprawling Indian almond trees at Rajiv Chowk, the rosy branches of the Pink Trumpet Tree at Lodhi Garden, the overflowing yellow leaves and flowers of the Amaltas tree, and the soon-to-flower Moulmein Rosewood—Tiwary’s blog captures it all.

In fact, through his page, this nature enthusiast has been able to build a network of other nature lovers and also connect with botanists. “When we started out, we could see the gap. There was nobody we could ask or reach out to if there was a query about trees. I want to make this a public platform. The idea is for people to get inspired, discover trees by themselves, and find more about their city,” shares Tiwary.

Of all the places in Delhi, Tiwary mentions Raj Ghat is a place he frequents. “It is beautiful but also very empty unlike Lodhi Gardens or Sunder Nursery, spaces that are always bustling with people,” he comments. Advising everyone to keep an eye out for the Bakain (Melia Azedarach) flower this season, Tiwary concludes, “It is everywhere. You’ll walk on the streets and find yourself in the midst of the fragrances of the flower.”