STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Politics heats up as AAP, BJP fight over state of government schools

There are clear indications that with the Congress in complete disarray, its votes are shifting in bulk and AAP is the biggest beneficiary, a repetition of Delhi model in the other states too.

Published: 18th April 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Sidharth Mishra
Express News Service

The summer heat has warmed up politics in the national capital. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suddenly become aggressive and its members are out ‘exposing’ the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government. Whether they would be able to have any success in their endeavour only time would say. The party strategists see AAP now as a real time threat as they could emerge as challengers in the two BJP-ruled states — Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which are going to the polls next.

In their enthusiasm to have a ‘Congress-mukht Bharat’, the party leaders now realise that AAP which till the other day was viewed as convenient tool to cut into the Congress votes was actually now becoming a big time usurper. In the last round of the assembly polls, AAP formed government in Punjab with a thumping majority and in Uttarakhand and Goa cut into sufficient number of Congress votes to block the grand old party’s attempt at forming the government.

There are clear indications that with the Congress in complete disarray, its votes are shifting in bulk and AAP is the biggest beneficiary, a repetition of Delhi model in the other states too. Given the situation, the BJP strategists now plan an assault on AAP in its stronghold of Delhi. First the move to unify the municipal corporations, bringing it under the Centre for all practical purposes. This has been done keeping in mind that even if the AAP wins MCD, it would be emaciated of any financial sinews.

Next is he move to ‘expose’ the AAP government. That would be difficult, not because AAP has been impeccable in governance but because BJP’s local level leadership doesn’t have enough intelligence to match Arvind Kejriwal’s cerebral strength.It takes a National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to point out that about 80 percent government schools in Delhi are functioning without the head of schools.

This when the AAP leaders Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia leave no stone unturned to challenge education ministers of the BJP-ruled states to compare their state government schools to the schools in Delhi. The NCPCR has written to the Chief Secretary of Delhi, asking about vacant posts for heads in Delhi government schools and seeking a factual position in the matter. Only 203 out of 1,027 government schools in the national capital have a headmaster or principal, the apex child rights body NCPCR said.

Since then BJP leaders have visited several schools in Delhi, trying to puncture holes in the AAP government’s assertions that schools in Delhi were among the best in the country. Unfortunately they were spurred into action only after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia criticised the state of education in BJP-ruled Gujarat. This also shows that the local BJP leadership is blissfully unaware of the shortcomings of Delhi government largely due to their absence from the grassroots level.

There are similar stories in almost all the sectors under Delhi government, be it health, transport or roads but the local BJP leadership has never shown the zeal to taken up these issues. From being a party with a charismatic pantheon of local leadership, BJP in Delhi today is led by an assembly of rootless wonders. The model of winning polls in the name of Prime Minister NarendraModi has somehow created an inertia wherein the local leaders would act only on a signal from the Centre. Even a major move like the unification of MCD has no participation of the decision making. A situation like this can only suit Arvind Kejriwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP AAP delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp