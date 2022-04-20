STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhutan keen on adopting our education policy: Manish Sisodia

The aim of this collaboration is to inculcate the entrepreneurship mindset among Bhutanese students and prepare them for future challenges.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bhutan has shown keen interest in adopting the Delhi government’s Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) framework in schools to strengthen their country’s education system, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday.

The aim of this collaboration is to inculcate the entrepreneurship mindset among Bhutanese students and prepare them for future challenges. An orientation meeting with officials from Bhutan’s education department was held in the presence of dignitaries from Bhutan along with Sisodia.

He said, “It is good to see that a movement to integrate an entrepreneurship mindset among school students is gaining momentum. It is a matter of great pride for the government that the EMC will now reach students beyond the borders of India.”

He added, “The Delhi government has been learning a lot from Bhutan ever since the Happiness Curriculum has been launched. We are deeply inspired by the Bhutan government and the importance that they give to the happiness of their residents.”

 According to the Bhutan education department officials, they recently launched EMC in their schools last year and they saw a great opportunity to learn from the model of Delhi government’s EMC and world’s largest student led start-up program ‘Business Blasters’.

Officiating Director of Department of Curriculum and Professional Development, Ministry of Education, Royal Government of Bhutan, Wangpo Tenzin said, “Covid has taught us lessons of uncertainties. In such a situation, it is important for us to teach our children to become professionally sound and prepare them to beat any challenge in life.”

