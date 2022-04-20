BJP, AAP cross swords over ‘mastermind’ behind Jahangirpuri violence

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tussle between the AAP and the BJP over the political affiliation of one of the ‘masterminds’ of the Jahangirpuri clashes intensified on Tuesday, with both parties accusing each other of being associated with the violence accused.

A day after Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed that BJP people are rioters and they need to control themselves, AAP senior leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardawaj on Tuesday levelled serious charges against the opposition stating that Ansar, one of the accused in the violence, was once a BJP leader. “It is clear that the BJP was responsible for the riots,” said Atishi while addressing the media after announcing on Twitter that she will be making an explosive revelation about the Jahangirpuri riots.

However, the BJP leaders were seen trading the claim on AAP by tweeting photos of Ansaar wearing the AAP caps and accusing that Ansaar is one of the AAP representatives. Atishi claimed, “Ansaar played a major role in getting BJP’s candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest.”

Meanwhile, Saurabh Bhardawaj, national spokesperson of AAP said, “The BJP benefits the most from the riots. From Ram Navami to Hanuman Jayanti, riots happened not only in Delhi but in seven other states.”

“It was all scripted that how the police will have to act as mute spectators and once the riots are over, the police will have to give a statement that the accused mastermind belonged to the AAP Party and BJP had nothing to do with the riots,” he added.

Akshay Marathe, AAP’s spokesperson said, “Ansar is a BJP leader who worked for the local BJP councillor. Hence proved, the BJP was the ‘mastermind’ behind the violence.” On this, Delhi BJP said it appears that AAP is totally “frustrated” and is ready to go to any extent of doing “false propaganda” to distance itself from Jahangirpuri riots accused Ansar but the truth is that Ansar has been the backbone of the AAP.

“AAP issued an old photo to show that Ansar is campaigning for BJP’s Councilor Candidate Sangeeta Bajaj. It forgot that Bajaj along with her supporters joined the AAP in January 2020 in presence of MP Sanjay Singh,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.