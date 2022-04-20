STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: April 19 warmest, eight of 12 stations record over 43 degrees Celsius 

With a record seven days of heatwave recorded this month, this is also the warmest April since 2010, said IMD officials.

Published: 20th April 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A women covers her head with a dupatta as she steps out in sizzling heat. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

A women covers her head with a dupatta as she steps out in sizzling heat. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital recorded the warmest day of the summer season on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 43 degrees Celsius and above at eight of the 12 weather stations across the city experiencing “heat wave to severe heat wave conditions,” the weather office said.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s power demand reaches new peak

Pedestrians cover their heads owing to
scorching heat on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

According to officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi recorded a maximum of 42.6 degrees C, six notches above normal, most other stations recorded a maximum of 43 degrees C and above. 

East Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex station was the hottest spot in the city recording a high of 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Pitampura at 44.3 degrees Celsius, Najafgarh and Mungeshpur at 44 degrees Celsius each, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a high of 43.9 degrees Celsius each, Palam and Lodhi Road recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius each and Jafarpur 43 degrees Celsius. Gurugram in the NCR was the hottest spot recording a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius. 

With a record seven days of heatwave recorded this month, this is also the warmest April since 2010, said IMD officials. R K Jenamani, senior IMD scientist, said that relief is predicted from April 20-22, as gusty winds of 25-35kmph and light isolated showers are likely during this time, bringing much needed respite from the extremely hot and dry conditions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi heatwave Delhi heat Delhi weather
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp