Delhi: April 19 warmest, eight of 12 stations record over 43 degrees Celsius 

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded the warmest day of the summer season on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 43 degrees Celsius and above at eight of the 12 weather stations across the city experiencing “heat wave to severe heat wave conditions,” the weather office said.

Pedestrians cover their heads owing to

scorching heat on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

According to officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi recorded a maximum of 42.6 degrees C, six notches above normal, most other stations recorded a maximum of 43 degrees C and above.

East Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex station was the hottest spot in the city recording a high of 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Pitampura at 44.3 degrees Celsius, Najafgarh and Mungeshpur at 44 degrees Celsius each, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a high of 43.9 degrees Celsius each, Palam and Lodhi Road recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius each and Jafarpur 43 degrees Celsius. Gurugram in the NCR was the hottest spot recording a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius.

With a record seven days of heatwave recorded this month, this is also the warmest April since 2010, said IMD officials. R K Jenamani, senior IMD scientist, said that relief is predicted from April 20-22, as gusty winds of 25-35kmph and light isolated showers are likely during this time, bringing much needed respite from the extremely hot and dry conditions.