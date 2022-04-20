STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Naresh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Delhi, Vijay Dev to head State Election Commission

Senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi, an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. 

Published: 20th April 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi, an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. Kumar, a 1987 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, is currently serving as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh. He has previously served as the New Delhi Municipal Council chairperson as well as with the Delhi Transport Corporation. He will take charge on April 21.

Kumar will replace incumbent Vijay Dev, who will retire voluntarily on April 20. Dev, who was appointed as Delhi Chief Secretary in November 2018, will take over the charge of the State Election Commission (SEC) for Delhi and Chandigarh from April 21. His appointment as the new SEC had come soon after the Centre said that it would introduce a Bill in Parliament for the reunification of the three municipal corporations. The elections to the civic bodies were deferred by the SEC on April 9, just minutes before the schedule was to be announced. 

The MHA order dated April 19 also said the current NDMC chairperson, Dharmendra, will be the new CS of Arunachal Pradesh. Rajeev Verma will replace Puducherry chief secretary Ashwin Kumar who will be coming back to Delhi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naresh Kumar Delhi chief secretary State Election Commission Delhi Election Commission SEC
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp