Naresh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Delhi, Vijay Dev to head State Election Commission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi, an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. Kumar, a 1987 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, is currently serving as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh. He has previously served as the New Delhi Municipal Council chairperson as well as with the Delhi Transport Corporation. He will take charge on April 21.

Kumar will replace incumbent Vijay Dev, who will retire voluntarily on April 20. Dev, who was appointed as Delhi Chief Secretary in November 2018, will take over the charge of the State Election Commission (SEC) for Delhi and Chandigarh from April 21. His appointment as the new SEC had come soon after the Centre said that it would introduce a Bill in Parliament for the reunification of the three municipal corporations. The elections to the civic bodies were deferred by the SEC on April 9, just minutes before the schedule was to be announced.

The MHA order dated April 19 also said the current NDMC chairperson, Dharmendra, will be the new CS of Arunachal Pradesh. Rajeev Verma will replace Puducherry chief secretary Ashwin Kumar who will be coming back to Delhi.