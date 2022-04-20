SC asks official to convey to NDMC Mayor, Delhi Police chief to stop demolition in Jahangirpuri

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition in the riots-hit Jahangirpuri here to the NDMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, in the forenoon, ordered the stopping of the demolition drive by authorities in the area of Delhi and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the accused of the communal offences.

Later, it took note of the submissions of senior advocate Dushyant Dave that despite the order of the apex court the demolition was on as the authorities are saying that the same has not been communicated to them.

"It will be too late otherwise," Dave said urging urgent remedial action on the part of the top court. "Ok. Communicate it through Secretary-General or Registrar General (of the apex court) immediately," the CJI said.