Stepping into forgotten spaces

In Delhi Heritage: Top 10 Baolis (2014), city-based author and heritage activist Vikramjit Singh Rooprai mentions that Delhi once had 32 baolis or stepwells that held great significance in the past. In an attempt to acquaint heritage enthusiasts with the past and present of Delhi’s baolis, The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is hosting a unique exhibition titled ‘Absent Appearances: A shifting score of water bodies’. The exhibited works were inaugurated on Monday to mark the occasion of World Heritage Day.

‘Absent Appearances: A shifting score of water bodies’—it also celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav—was inaugurated in the presence of Gangapuram Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region; Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture; and Vidyavathi Vaidyanathan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Personnel.

“Since 1983, today’s day (April 18) is celebrated as World Heritage Day. It is significant in India because the entire world looks at us as a country that has a very rich heritage and culture. Our culture and literature is hailed as one of the finest in the world,” shared Meghwal during his address to the audience.

Derived from the Sanskrit word wapi or vapika meaning a water reservoir, baolis were historically located at the outskirts of a town or village. They were not just meant as a source of water but also served important social and environmental functions. However, due to urbanisation, depletion of water tables, and agricultural intensification, these primitive structures have now disappeared.

Of the 32 baolis that previously existed in Delhi, we are aware of 18 that are lost owing to neglect. Out of the 16 remaining baolis, 12 are centrally protected and are maintained and being restored by the ASI. The exhibition features archival images as well as interesting and informative snippets about these baolis, offering visitors a chance to witness their city through a new lens.

From the widely-known Agrasen Ki Baoli located near Connaught Place to the unplumbed and hidden baoli at Purana Qila, this exhibition gives an insight into the past and present as well as the architectural features of the 12 stepwells. Several photographs that are on display at this exhibition have been restored through glass negatives that were captured as long as 80 years ago. Hence, these images are rare, valuable, and unique.

‘Absent Appearances’ specifically features various existing baolis in the city that many may not know about such as the one at Arab Ki Sarai at the Humayun’s Tomb Complex in Nizamuddin, Rajon ki Baoli in Mehrauli, etc. The exhibition will be reconfigured and exhibited at Agrasen ki Baoli by next week; it will continue to be on display till May 2.

WHAT: ‘Absent Appearances: A shifting score of water bodies’

WHEN: Till May 2

WHERE: Purana Qila