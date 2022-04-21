STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biased act of BJP & AAP to win elections, says Owaisi 

The Hyderabad MP lashed out at the BJP and AAP over the anti-encroachment drive launched.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jahangirpuri violence and the encroachment drive started by the Municipal Corporation (North) had a nationwide affect and political leaders from different parties put forward their views. Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was allegedly stopped by the police from visiting the riot-hit parts of Jahangirpuri the civic body demolished several structures.

The Hyderabad MP lashed out at the BJP and AAP over the anti-encroachment drive launched. “The AAP is saying they are Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. I condemn it,” he said and termed the demolition drive an “example of vigilante justice” and slammed the BJP for it.

“A BJP leader wrote a letter for using bulldozers in Jahangirpuri and the mayor said that they are criminals and their houses should be demolished,” Owaisi said. He claimed the demolition was carried out without serving notices to the people owning those structures and added that it was a “biased” behaviour of the BJP and the AAP.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the razing of structures in Jahangirpuri is an attempt by the BJP to create circumstances that help it win the civic body polls in the city. He also accused the BJP of targeting the Dalits, Muslims and other minorities.

Reacting to the civic body action, Yadav tweeted, “Hindu-Muslims live together. But this unity of Hindu-Muslims cannot be tolerated by the BJP and the media controlled by it. MCD elections are going to be held in Delhi that is why the BJP is creating this environment to win the polls.” “Poor Hindu-Muslim is 
getting crushed in all this,” Yadav added. 

