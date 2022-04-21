STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 965 fresh cases of COVID-19, positivity rate reported at 4.71 per cent

Delhi had reported one death and 1,009 fresh COVID cases on Wednesday, the maximum since February 10, with a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.

Representational image (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi logged 965 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent while one person died due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department on Thursday.

A total of 20,480 tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the data showed. Delhi had reported one death and 1,009 COVID cases on Wednesday, the maximum since February 10, with a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 632 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. A day before, the city reported 501 cases with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent. With the national capital seeing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases has increased to 2,970 from 601 on April 11.

However, the hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, as per the data. There are 57 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present, while 1,948 are recuperating in home isolation.

Of the 9,737 beds available for COVID patients in various hospitals, just 78 are occupied. In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government had on Wednesday made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and announced a fine of Rs 500 for its violation.

It had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases. The city health department said on Thursday Delhi has started providing free COVID-19 precautionary dose to beneficiaries in the 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres.

Delhi has also started genome sequencing of samples of all Covid infected people in the capital to ascertain if a new variant, such as the XE, has spread in the city. The cumulative caseload in the capital stands at 18,71,657, while the overall death toll is 26,162.

