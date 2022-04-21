Panel to revise auto and taxi fares in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of rising fuel and CNG prices which led to the auto and taxi drivers to go on a strike for two days, the Delhi government on Wednesday set up a committee for fare revision of auto rickshaws and taxis in the capital.

Following a fresh hike of Rs 2.5 in CNG prices, the members of auto, taxi, and cab drivers had gone on a strike on Monday. The Delhi government had also received various representations from auto and taxi unions putting forth various demands like increasing fares and subsidy on CNG.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had met with various auto and taxi unions on Tuesday to listen to their demands. The committee, following these consultations, was notified on Wednesday, under Section 67 (1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which gives the state government the power to issue directions to both State Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authorities by notification in the official gazette.

The Fare Revision Committee is headed by the Special Commissioner (STA) and comprises DC (Vehicle Inspection Unit/Auto Rickshaw Unit/Taxi Unit), the Deputy Commissioner and the Deputy Controller of Accounts, along with 2 nominated District Transport Officers (DTOs) and a technical expert. The Delhi government had earlier also issued a notification for revision in fares chargeable by auto-rickshaws in the NCT of Delhi on June 12, 2019 through formation of a similar Fare Revision Committee.

The transport minister said, “The directions have already been issued to provide a report as early as possible. I assure you that we will come up with a solution that is amicable to drivers/owners and commuters alike.”

This is the third time the CNG prices have been hiked this month and CNG prices have risen by Rs 15.6 per kg in less than six weeks. The price of CNG is currently Rs 71.61 per kg in Delhi. The national capital currently has close to 97,000 autos including newly registered e-autos, 12,000 yellow-black taxis and 50,000 economy radio taxis. All of these categories are expected to benefit from the revised fares.

