Unprecedented power crisis looms in India as coal stocks dry up

India is on the verge of an unprecedented power crisis as thermal power plants across the country are grappling with coal shortages. 

Published: 21st April 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Photo | AP)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India is on the verge of an unprecedented power crisis as thermal power plants across the country are grappling with coal shortages. According to the Central Electricity Authority of India’s latest daily coal report, coal stock at 81 out of a total of 150 thermal power stations using domestic coal is in critical stage. The situation at private thermal plants is equally bad as stock at 28 out of 54 plants is critical. 

“Coal inventories in power plants remain tight at nine days’ worth of stock as of mid-April and could result in power outages. If coal supplies do not improve, this could become another ‘stagflationary shock’, said Shalendra Dubey, chairman, All-India Power Engineers Federation.

He warned the coal stock is left for just seven days in Uttar Pradesh, eight days in Haryana, and 17 days in Rajasthan, while the norm is to keep 26 days’ stock. The situation is not better in Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhandand Chhattisgarh.

As on April 19, 2022, the peak power demand was 1,88,014 MW while the peak-time shortage stood at 4,469 MW. In comparison, peak demand was 2,00,570 MW in July 2021. On its part, the Centre has dispelled worries of a power crisis with coal minister Prahald Joshi saying 72.5 million tonnes (MT) coal stock is available with CIL, washeries and captive blocks.  However, in private, coal ministry officials admit there is coal shortage across the country and a power crisis in can’t be ruled out. 

Low imports add to pain
An official said lowering the coal imports in 2021-22 is one of the reasons thermal power plants are facing coal shortage. India imported just 25 million tonnes in FY22, which is just 50% of last year’s import

