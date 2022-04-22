Confronting climate change, collectively

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Given the environmental crisis, collective action is considered the most rational step to save the planet. In such times, even the smallest effort matters. So, the role of environmental collectives and eco clubs is paramount since such groups not just create a sentiment of environmental stewardship but also provide individuals with the tools and resources to let solutions materialise. On the occasion of Earth Day, we delve into the operations of eco clubs of three colleges from Delhi University who are doing their bit to contribute towards the environment.

Fostering a green endeavour

Panchtatva, the environment society of Hindu College, North Campus focuses on spreading awareness through both online and offline measures. While their Instagram is filled with information about various issues that impact the environment, the team makes it a point to organise various on-field events as well.

The Hindu Earth Summit 2022, an annual event by Panchtatva featured an array of engaging events such as Instagram reel making competition, extempore, among others along with a talk by Nisha Kumari, Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Rampachodavaram in Kakinada Division, Andhra Pradesh. “The idea [behind Hindu Earth Summit] is to engage students in fun and creative activities while simultaneously helping them gain insight into environmental issues,” shares Parvesh Garg (20), joint secretary, Panchtatva.

bird feeding drive by Prithvi

Celebrating ‘eco’ freedom

“Green Warriors Club promotes greenery, works towards a sustainable future, and spreads environmental awareness among people,” shares Chanchal Kumar (19), project co-ordinator of Green Warriors Club, Hansraj College’s environment society. The club, comprising over 100 members, works significantly towards enhancing the city’s green cover.

In fact, they recently organised a tree plantation drive in collaboration with Mayur Vihar-based NGO ‘Give Me Trees Trust’. A group of 30 to 40 representatives from the Club visited the Sorkha village in Noida and planted saplings. As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the team is planning to plant 750 trees over a course of one year that also marks the 75th year of India’s independence. The club volunteers plan to meet this target by August, 2022.

A holistic perspective

Prithvi, society for environment of Sri Aurobindo College, Malviya Nagar has developed a comprehensive outlook towards the idea of environmental conservation. “As an environmental society, we don’t just focus on the flora and our surroundings but also focus on fauna, especially the creatures around us. The idea is to adopt a holistic purview towards the environment,” shares Juhi Katara (20), President, Prithvi.

As a part of their bird-feeding drive, the members of the society have set up about 30 to 35 spots where they keep water and food for birds. The society also conducts plantation drives on a monthly basis and organises both offline and online awareness programmes.

Today, the society is organising an environment fest titled ‘Parivartan’22’. Delivering the message of environmental consciousness in a fun-filled, creative setting, this event will also host the two competitions—a ramp walk wherein participants will use eco-friendly, reusable, and recyclable materials to showcase their ensembles and a ‘Green Business Plan Competition’ in which participants will be displaying solution-oriented projects that address and strive to solve a certain environmental issue.