DU, Jamia students on agitation against Jahangirpuri demolition

Around 150 students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) took out a protest march in the campus.

Published: 22nd April 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo | Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia University students gave a call for protest against alleged BJP activities and the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri on Thursday, with the tagline — ‘Stop breaking our India for your dirty politics’.

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) termed the coercive ramming down of properties of Muslim and places of worship in Jahangirpuri and other places as “vengeful abuse of state power”.
The organisation, along with other student groups including Fraternity Movement, Muslim Students Forum, Muslim Students Federation, Campus Front of India, All India Students Association, BSCEM and KYS protested against the demolition at DU.

Around 150 students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) took out a protest march in the campus. The DISSC students were seen with placards and raising slogans against the high-handedness of police and administration. ‘Join the masses against the Muslim genocide’; ‘End Islamophobia’; ‘We are here for rights not riots’, were some of the banners which could be read on the plaque cards.

At the Delhi University, several student groups protested and criticised the BJP government for causing inconvenience to Muslim families during Ramadan. The students had gathered at the DU’s Arts faculty to raise slogans against the ‘high-handedness’ of police and administration. Students Federation of India, DU unit has already appealed  to the people to mantain peace and communal harmony.

Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi University Jahangirpuri
