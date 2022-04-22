STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Gear up to bee wise

Rakesh Gupta (62)—beekeeper and chief advisor of the Golden Hive Foundation—will be conducting a ‘Know the Bee’ workshop at Sunder Nursery on Saturday.

Published: 22nd April 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Images from ‘Know the Bee’ workshops organised by Golden Hive Foundation in the past

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

Important members of the insect biodiversity, bees are known to be one of the main pollinators. However, over the years, due to man-made changes to the environment such as the use of insecticides, the population of these winged insects is on a decline. As a way of informing citizens of the marvels that bees are, Rakesh Gupta (62)—beekeeper and chief advisor of the Golden Hive Foundation—will be conducting a ‘Know the Bee’ workshop at Sunder Nursery on Saturday. 

Organised by Lucknow-based Golden Hive Foundation—it was founded by Gupta’s wife Poonam—this workshop will commence at 8:00am in the sprawling grounds of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. “There is so much to learn from bees; be it hard work, patience, co-operation, or time management. Moreover, there are so many complex activities that they perform in simple ways and with perfection. That is extremely fascinating coming from such small and delicate insects,” Gupta adds. 

Making a ‘buzz’
This interactive workshop will cover the basics of different types of bees—honey bees and stingless bees—as well as give an overview of how bees can produce honey from nectar. “There was a time when bees were considered a reincarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Their act of pollination as well as the golden honey that they created was symbolic of prosperity. However, over the years, we have lost this connection with these insects. I want to bring back the awe of bees,” explains Gupta.

Elaborating why he wants participants to interact with the bees, Gupta mentions how most people are fearful of getting stung by bees. “This way, they can see the bees themselves and bust a number of myths. It is easier to connect with the practice when you see it happening in front of you.” 

Gupta shares that the best part about such workshops—he has conducted a number of them in Sunder Nursery as well as Lucknow, Bundelkhand, Noida, among others—is that many participants take up beekeeping as a hobby post these sessions and are able to identify bees and hives individually. “It is really satisfying to see so many people starting to get interested in these creatures. I see a gradual awareness growing among denizens.”

Speaking of why having such workshops is important, he concludes, “It is not that people don’t know that bees are important. They have a certain understanding. All we do is reinforce and bring it to the limelight.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Golden Hive Foundation Beekeeping Sunder Nursery Know the Bee
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp