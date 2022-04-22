Mixing melancholy and rage

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

Metal music is mostly associated with dramatic guitar riffs and loud and raspy vocals featured in songs by international bands such as Lamb of God or Avenged Sevenfold. You might think the same when you hear the first song of Delhi-based band Aarlon’s eight-track album, Dafan.

However, as you progress through each of the tracks, you will realise that the band blends several musical genres to create a diverse symphony. With a makeshift studio at lyricist Piyush Rana’s terrace in Ramesh Nagar, Aarlon—it comprises Ritwik Shivam on guitars, Pritam Adhikary on vocals, Prankreet Borah on drums, Ankit Ganguly on bass, and Rana who also plays the guitar—calls themselves a “melodic metalcore/post-rock’’ band. In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to Adhikary about the inspiration behind Dafan and more.

Excerpts…

Dafan is translated as burial. What inspired the album?

The topics are a projection of what we face in our own lives. Aarlon has been a melting pot of passion-driven subjects that have influenced us. In our individual lives, we have seen a lot of failures. Dafan is a culmination of that shattered drive for life. Although the album resonates with a depressive and pessimistic tone, there is a certain integrity achieved by the protagonist after the acceptance of all the flaws and dislikes.

You mentioned that the dark realities of the human soul have been laid bare in this album. Can you elaborate?

The album has been written from the perspective of a protagonist who, through self-reflection, lays down every buried emotion. The feelings of rage, love, and loss comes out as a cathartic experience.

Walk us through the lyrics of the tracks?

There are vast-ranging themes like self-hatred, climatic upheaval, and socio-political diplomacy, that are covered in Dafan. The idea was to lay down the best examples of these themes in sound.

For a country that is not very acquainted with metal, what has the reception been like?

We have not been able to reach out to many people yet. But whoever has come across the album has showered tremendous love and praise. The sound is such that it resonates with the sensibilities of a catchy mainstream song while still having the heart of metal. It has been a boon while reaching out to a diverse audience.

What’s in the pipeline?

We will be releasing music videos for each song from the album. The first music video ‘Inquilaab’ [one of the tracks] came out on April 13. We are also planning an album tour.

‘Dafan’ by Aarlon is streaming on all leading platforms

ALBUM - DAFAN

ARTIST -AARLON