Promoting a sustainable lifestyle

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Sustainability is not a choice but a way of life. Acting upon the aforementioned statement, DLF Avenue, Saket is hosting chapter one of Delhi Sustainable Week (DSW). This four-day event is presented by The Conscious Living, an organisation working towards promoting sustainability and curated by founder Ekatmata. DSW features a pop-up sale by a number of eco-conscious brands and will host performances by artists to initiate a dialogue about sustainable living. “It is a celebration of the idea of saving the environment. We have been talking a lot about how we are harming the environment and nothing is being done. This [pop-up] is about celebrating what is being done,” shared Ekatmata.

An eco-friendly celebration

The event features a number of brands that put sustainability at the forefront of their work. Among them is Anam Husain (25) from Mehrauli with her eponymous label. Husain makes eco-friendly ensembles and is exhibiting a number of hand-painted and eco-painted—using maple leaves, marigold, and eucalyptus leaves—outfits such as summer dresses, shirts, and more. Shubhangi Misra’s ‘Sparrow’—it was founded in 2019—features a range of casual wear products and various embroidered hoop art pieces. “We use left-over fabric to, we create masks and scrunchies. The idea is to ensure that no waste is created in the process,” explains Mishra.

The pop-up also features Chhatarpur-based artist Kavita Rattan’s (30) sculptures that are made with upcycled materials. “We have used scrap such as discarded cloth, plaster of Paris, paper, jute, iron rods, wasted pots, etc., to create all of these artworks. The idea was to ensure that these items make good home decoration pieces and are also eco-friendly,” explained Rattan. All pieces by Rattan are available for sale. The event will also host two live performances—’Samanvita’, a Bharatnatyam fusion performance with English poetry by Bhadra Sinha and Gayathari Sharma on Saturday and a percussion performance by Dwarka Drum Circle and Vaibhav Chaturvedi on Sunday.

We met Aradhana Mehta (29) from Mehrauli at the pop-up on Thursday. Mehta bought a table runner from My Tabi—they sell handcrafted products made with upcycled materials. “I love the colour and it is made from good quality material. It represents Indian culture,” she concluded.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: Delhi Sustainable Week

WHEN: Till April 24; 11:00am-9:00pm

WHERE: DLF Avenue, Saket