STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Cops should be liable if illegal structures return’

I request you to make the police accountable for the same so that encroachment can be stopped entirely,” the letter stated.

Published: 23rd April 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

A drone is pressed into service to assist police in surveillance at violence-affected area in Jahangirpuri

A drone is pressed into service to assist police in surveillance at violence-affected area in Jahangirpuri. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after the BJP state chief wrote to the municipal corporations (South and East) to remove encroachments from their areas following the Jahangirpuri demolition drive, East civic body mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal on Friday wrote to the police chief urging him to direct SHOs and beat officials to stop encroachments once they were removed.

In a letter to Police Chief Rakesh Asthana, Aggarwal requested him to make the area SHOs and beat officials accountable for not letting encroachments recur in places where removal action has been taken by the civic bodies.

“It has been observed that each time an encroachment is removed, it again crops up at the same place, mainly because local police officials take protection money from the encroachers and let them continue their business...I request you to make the police accountable for the same so that encroachment can be stopped entirely,” the letter stated.

He further wrote that the problem of encroachment has been increasing and taking an even bigger shape in the city owing to which traffic snarls occur in areas including in colonies, at crossings, along roadsides and pavements. 

Aggrawal also sought orders to the DCPs for making a list of all the areas where encroachments happen and remove them “permanently”.“I have asked officials to prepare a roadmap for removing encroachments so that there is ease in traffic movement. Also, heads of zones have been asked that before encroachment removal action in any particular area, announcements regarding the same be made on loudspeaker so that people are aware about it before only,” the East mayor said. 

South civic body mayor Mukesh Suryan, meanwhile, inspected several wards in Najafgarh and asked officials to remove encroachments. “All types of encroachments should be removed from this area and a massive campaign be launched for the same,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP DCP Demolition Encroachment
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp