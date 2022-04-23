‘Cops should be liable if illegal structures return’

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the BJP state chief wrote to the municipal corporations (South and East) to remove encroachments from their areas following the Jahangirpuri demolition drive, East civic body mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal on Friday wrote to the police chief urging him to direct SHOs and beat officials to stop encroachments once they were removed.

In a letter to Police Chief Rakesh Asthana, Aggarwal requested him to make the area SHOs and beat officials accountable for not letting encroachments recur in places where removal action has been taken by the civic bodies.

“It has been observed that each time an encroachment is removed, it again crops up at the same place, mainly because local police officials take protection money from the encroachers and let them continue their business...I request you to make the police accountable for the same so that encroachment can be stopped entirely,” the letter stated.

He further wrote that the problem of encroachment has been increasing and taking an even bigger shape in the city owing to which traffic snarls occur in areas including in colonies, at crossings, along roadsides and pavements.

Aggrawal also sought orders to the DCPs for making a list of all the areas where encroachments happen and remove them “permanently”.“I have asked officials to prepare a roadmap for removing encroachments so that there is ease in traffic movement. Also, heads of zones have been asked that before encroachment removal action in any particular area, announcements regarding the same be made on loudspeaker so that people are aware about it before only,” the East mayor said.

South civic body mayor Mukesh Suryan, meanwhile, inspected several wards in Najafgarh and asked officials to remove encroachments. “All types of encroachments should be removed from this area and a massive campaign be launched for the same,” he said.