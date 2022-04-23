STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Fight against BJP’s Hooliganism’

“BJP has decided to extort as much money as it can in its final days in the MCD. They are threatening people by demolishing their homes,” said Sisodia.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday appealed to all MLAs to fight back and support the public against BJP’s extortion threats and asked them to combat BJP’s ‘gunda raj’, saying the real reason behind BJP’s bulldozer politics is their lust for money.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The public won’t tolerate this type of blatant extortion and hooliganism.” Kejirwal further attacked the BJP and asked if this is why the MCD elections have been postponed by them. Sisodia said, “The AAP government vehemently condemns BJP’s blatant hooliganism.”

