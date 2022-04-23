STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
File fresh hate speech affidavit, Supreme Court tells Delhi Police

“The affidavit has been filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police. We hope he has understood the nuances.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday expressed displeasure over an affidavit filed by Delhi Police and asked it to file a ‘better’ affidavit on the alleged hate speech at a Dharam Sansad event in Delhi in December 2021. The police had said that no hate speech was made during the event.

“The affidavit has been filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police. We hope he has understood the nuances. Has he merely reproduced the inquiry report or applied his mind? Is it your stand as well or the reproduction of an inquiry report of a sub-inspector level officer?” a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka asked.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Nataraj, appearing for Delhi Police, said they will have a “re-look” and file a fresh affidavit. “The ASG seeks time to get instructions from authorities to file a better affidavit. List this matter on May 9. Better affidavit be filed on or before May 4,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who has also sought a direction for an “independent, credible and impartial investigation” by an SIT into incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said, “In the speech in question, they say, ‘We are ready to kill’. Delhi Police says it is to ‘save the ethics of the community’. Your Lordships may decide what constitutionally ethics are.”

