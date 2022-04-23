Gradual rise in number of patients in ICU and on oxygen support in Delhi 

Ankita Upadhyay By

NEW DELHI: The number of patients in ICU beds in the national capital has increased in the last few days. While 17 patients were under this care on Wednesday and 19 a day later, Friday saw the tally rise to 28.

As per the bulletin released by Delhi government’s health department on Friday, the number of patients on oxygen support has also increased and 23 were occupying such beds. This was 18 on Thursday

According to officials in the health department, the Omicron variant and its sub-types can be behind the surge in Delhi. Samples have shown the presence of BA.2.12.1 and eight other subtypes of Omicron.

The findings were arrived at after studying genome sequencing of samples. According to health department officials, genome sequencing of samples of all Covid persons has started in the city to ascertain if any new variant is spreading.

According to the bulletin, the capital recorded 1,042 fresh Covid cases on the day, the highest since February 10, when 1,104 cases were recorded. The positivity rate on Friday stood at 4.64 per cent, while two persons died due to the infection.

The hospitalisation rate is relatively low. It came down from 78 on Thursday to 68 on Friday. However, the number of patients in home isolation escalated to 2,173. On Thursday, 1,948 patients were in home isolation and 1,578 on Wednesday.

The numbers have been increasing also because of increased testing in the city. A total of 22,442 tests were conducted as per Friday’s health bulletin and 20,480 tests were conducted on Thursday. On Thursday, the national capital had reported 965 cases and one death. Delhi had reported one death and 1,009 Covid cases on Wednesday.