Jahangirpuri clash: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana interrogates accused Ansar

According to the sources, the Delhi Crime Branch and local police are investigating the call details and WhatsApp chats of accused Ansar in the Jahangirpuri violence.

Published: 23rd April 2022 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 01:02 AM

Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday visited Rohini Sector 18 Crime Branch office at 12 noon to interrogate the main accused Ansar in the Jahangirpuri violence and asked the officers to prepare a detailed investigation report, informed Delhi Police sources.

Ansar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, is presently under police custody.

According to the sources, the Delhi Crime Branch and local police are investigating the call details and WhatsApp chats of accused Ansar in the Jahangirpuri violence to gather more information about his contacts during the violent incident that occurred on Hanuman Jayanti.

According to the police sources, Ansar may have called up several people to congregate at the spot of violence. The police will arrest and probe the persons who turned up on the spot of violence on the call of the accused.

The West Bengal connection to the violence has also come to the fore, following which the Crime Branch has sent a team to the state to dive deep into the investigation. The police suspect the possibility of a Bangladesh connection of the accused.

Nearly a dozen CCTV cameras have also been installed at the Kushal Chowk in the Jahangirpuri area. The police are also planning to set up a temporary monitoring station from where they will keep an eye on the passersby in the area through the cameras. The high officials including DCP Northwest will have access to the CCTV footage.

The police have activated their local intelligence after the violence.

According to the sources, a large number of people with criminal nature live in the area and are suspected to have arms in large numbers. The police are searching the houses which are most likely to possess arms.

Earlier in the day, Asthana had written to Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking it to take action against the main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, Ansar, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said police.

The Supreme Court, later on, Wednesday ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri in the national capital.

Delhi Police has beefed up security in the violence-hit area with heavy barricading. (ANI)

