STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jahangirpuri clashes: Delhi court extends custodial interrogation of five accused

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representation purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday extended by eight days the custodial interrogation of five persons, booked under the stringent National Security Act in connection with the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel sent Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence; Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the clashes Salim, Ahir and Dilshad to further police custody after they were produced before the court on expiry of their earlier custody.

The court, meanwhile, issued non bail able warrants (NBWs) against accused Sanwar Kalia, Saddam Khan, Anwar, Chand and Salman after police said they were absconding.

"Eight days PC (police custody) remand of accused is granted. Accused be produced on May 1 through VC," the court said.

During the arguments, police told the court that all five arrested accused were required for further interrogation and to confront all the co-accused persons with each other.

The police said the accused were required for linking the chain of incident, to ascertain the role of each and every one of them, to find out the source of illegal weapons which were used in the alleged offence and for tracing the other accused persons involved in the case.

"Sustained interrogation with all the accused person involved in the offence is required," the prosecution told the court.

The court also sent four accused - Aksar, Mohd.

Ali, Gulam Rasul and Sheikh Hamid - to judicial custody till April 30.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jahangirpuri Jahangirpuri Clashes Jahangirpuri Violence delhi
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp