Vignettes of the essence of life

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

A unique representation of the confluence of Indo-French culture, Art Alive Gallery’s tripartite show of artists Sakti Burman, Maitei Deltiel, and their daughter Maya Burman was unveiled at a private preview on April 15 at Bikaner House, Shahjahan Road. The exhibition, which was on display at Bikaner House till Friday has now shifted to the Art Alive Gallery, Panchsheel Park and will continue there till May 15. Divided into three individual shows—‘Life is a Theatre’ by Sakti Burman, ‘The Garden of My Soul’ by Maitei Delteil, and ‘Games of Life’ by Maya Burman—it showcases the artists’ recent works that are a reflection of their shared cultural heritage of Indian and French roots.

Curated by art critic Ranjit Hoskote, the show is a celebration of 20 years of Art Alive Gallery. “It was intended to bear witness to these three artists who belong to the same family and yet have visions that are distinctive. It is a pattern of affinities and divergences that we explore through this exhibition,” shares Hoskote.

The Red Tree

Reimagining worldly realities

Sakti Burman’s works seem to reiterate the words from William Shakespeare’s As You Like It: ‘All the world’s a stage; all men and women merely players.’ Inspired by both traditional Indian and European ethos, Burman explores the culture of festivals but through his own fantastic world. Similar to the figure of the Harlequin in European theatre, Burman observes the theatricality of life around him, to present humorous and dream-like pictorial fables.

In comparison, Delteil’s works are inspired by her childhood in a fruit orchard in countryside France. In her works, there is a deep preoccupation with nature, which becomes part of her visual vocabulary. Living in India for the past two years due to the pandemic, Delteil’s recent works are reminiscent of her past.

A shared legacy

A confluence of Burman and Delteil, Maya Burman’s works can be considered as a way of taking her parents’ legacy forward. Her series ‘Games of Life’ evokes a sense of exuberance by making use of vibrant colours. Created during the lockdown after she moved to countryside France away from the bustling city-life of Paris, Maya elaborates, “Earlier, I would depict a world I dreamt of living in. But these [works] were made amid nature.”

Maya’s paintings are a seamless blend of both French and Indian cultures. While her paintings may have similarity with Indian miniature art, they also reflect intricate French patterns. Speaking about the themes in her works, Maya adds, “Everything depends on how you want to see your life. For me, I want to be happy with what life has given to me. I don’t have a social message to pass through my paintings. I just want people to feel happy watching my works.”

The viewer will note that the ethos in the paintings by these three artists is the same—an exploration of human interaction with the world. However, it is also as if the artists are essentially in dialogue with each other while exploring their personal universes.

WHAT: ‘Life is a Theatre’ by Sakti Burman, ‘The Garden of My Soul’ by Maite Delteil, and ‘Games of Life’ by Maya Burman

WHEN: Till May 15; Monday to Saturday, 11:00am -7:00pm

WHERE: Art Alive Gallery, S Block, Panchsheel Park