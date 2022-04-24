STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire breaks out in signal-telecoms store at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi railway station 

The fire reduced the goods and cables to ashes in no time and filled surrounding areas with black smog. People living close by rushed to safer places.

Published: 24th April 2022 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

A fire broke out in the signal and telecoms store at Delhi's Sabji Mandi railway station on Sunday.

A fire broke out in the signal and telecoms store at Delhi's Sabji Mandi railway station on Sunday. (Photo | By special arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

DELHI: Thousands of commuters and local residents witnessed a major fire that broke out in a railway godown adjacent to Sabzi Mandi railway station in Delhi on Sunday.

The fire reduced the goods and cables to ashes in no time and filled surrounding areas with black smog. People living close by rushed to safer places.

Eyewitnesses said it took many hours for the personnel of fire tenders units to douse the fire.

A godown that caught fire painted the most devastating picture.

Deepak Kumar, CPRO of Northern Railways said the fire was outside the boundary of the station and away from the passenger area. "The fire broke out in the signal and telecoms storerooms. But it couldn't disrupt the train movement," Kumar claimed.

Meanwhile, Railway sources said the preliminary cause of the fire was an electric short-circuit.

"A detailed probe would be conducted into the incident", said a railway official.

