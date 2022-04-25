STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government to hold meeting on cloud kitchen policy

The consultation will discuss about various pressing challenges faced by Delhi’s cloud kitchen operators and will explore the potential and viability of setting up such kitchens across the city.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, in collaboration with the Department of Industries, will convene a stakeholder consultation on April 26 in Delhi Secretariat to seek inputs from representatives of various cloud kitchens operators for the development of Delhi’s Cloud Kitchen Policy. 

This comes after the government announced the plan to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years in Delhi under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23. The DDC has invited all major cloud kitchen operators and food delivery aggregators for the meeting which will be chaired by Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson of DDC Delhi. 

The consultation will discuss about various pressing challenges faced by Delhi’s cloud kitchen operators and exploring the potential and viability of setting up such kitchens across the city.The government’s policy think tank, DDC, is also deliberating upon the provision of land and other incentives to cloud kitchens, easing of licence regulations for such units and setting up of cloud kitchen clusters with plug and play features across different land parcels in the city.

“It is the first time a state government has recognised cloud kitchens as significant contributors to the food and beverage industry. They have a huge potential to attract investments, increase the market size of the sector and generate large-scale direct and indirect jobs,” said Shah. 

Sector sees a rise
The number of cloud kitchens in the national capital is growing at a rate of over 20% every year. There are over 20,000 cloud kitchens currently active in the city.

