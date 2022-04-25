Punjab CM to visit Delhi schools and mohalla clinics 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be on a two-day tour to the national capital to learn about the developments in the field of education and healthcare under the Kejriwal government. Mann will be visiting the Delhi government schools and the mohalla clinics and will be accompanied by his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

“In a bid to revamp the existing health and education infrastructure across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will undertake a whirlwind tour of the premier health institutes and schools in the national capital on Monday. Education and health ministers, as well as top officials from both the states, will join them,” a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The AAP, before coming to power, had promised to improve the condition of schools and hospitals in Punjab. Mann will visit Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalkaji, followed by Mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave and Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya. The Punjab chief minister and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will jointly inaugurate a new swimming pool in the school, the official said. He will then visit Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Dilshad Garden and inspect the facilities.