AAP takes out padyatras against BJP's corruption

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out padyatras in all 272 wards of Delhi against BJP’s blatant extortion on Monday. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out padyatras in all 272 wards of Delhi against BJP’s blatant extortion on Monday.  The party held a dialogue with the local residents and said that the public is furious with BJP’s hooliganism. AAP leaders said that they will soon team up with the citizens to fight against BJP’s gunda raj and corruption. 

On the occasion, AAP Senior Leader and MLA Atishi said, “BJP leaders are barging into people’s homes and extorting money from them saying they will demolish their houses and shops if they don’t pay. The AAP leaders are there to fight for Delhiites. We will not let BJP harass a single resident.”

The AAP stated, “For the last few days, the BJP has created an atmosphere of rioting in Delhi. They are threatening the people and extorting money in the name of bulldozing homes.  The party is oppressing the poor.”

During the yatra, there was a wave of anger among the people because of the BJP-ruled MCD’s harassment and tyranny.  Most of the people said that the BJP is constantly threatening them saying ‘pay up otherwise we will get your house demolished’. 

Seeing BJP’s rampant hooliganism, the AAP has decided to fight back and protect the people from the extortion. AAP MLAs have been directed to keep an eye out and catch hold of the extortions.

