Evening drizzle in Delhi brings slight relief from heat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Drizzle and gusty winds on Monday evening brought a slight and much-needed respite from the heat wave conditions in the national capital. The mercury again soared to above 40 degrees C in the city after a brief haul.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, light intensity rain in some parts while drizzle and gusty winds with a speed of 30-60 kmph occurred over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR ( Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Manesar) Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Hapur (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Kotputli (Rajasthan).

The state weather office said that the gusty winds and drizzle may continue overnight and is likely to keep Tuesday morning cooler than usual. “A weak western disturbance affecting the Western Himalayan Region had its impact on the northern plains as well, which resulted in light showers on Monday evening. Showers are likely to stay for a brief period on Tuesday as well, however, relief will be short-lived,” said a senior IMD official.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees C, two notches above normal. However, many stations recorded temperature above 42 degrees C. East Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex was the hottest spot in the city with a high of 43.1 degrees C. This was followed by northwest Delhi’s Pitampura at 42.5 degrees C, Najafgarh 42 degrees C and Mungeshpur 42.2 degrees C.

94% of complaints related to air pollution

New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that 94 per cent of the air pollution-related complaints received on the Green Delhi application have been resolved. “A total of 42,147 complaints have been received on the app, and 39,438 of them have been resolved so far,” said Rai. Most of the complaints are related to potholes, illegal garbage dumping and road dust.