Home isolation rises, Delhi records over 1,000 daily Covid cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of patients in home isolation has doubled in the last 6 days with the numbers recording 3,067 on Monday. Last Wednesday, the number was 1,578 which increased to 1,948 on Thursday and further spiked to 2,812 on Sunday. This comes amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases where the city is hovering with over 1,000 cases daily from the last week.

According to the health bulletin released by the health department, on Monday, a total of 1,011 daily cases were recorded and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent. A total of 15,642 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the bulletin said. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18, 75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated.

With an uptick in Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases in the city has now increased to 4,168 from 601 on April 11, according to health department data. However, the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the bulletin stated.

Currently, 90 Covid-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 3,067 are recuperating in home isolation. Of the 9,379 beds available for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, only 121 (1.2 per cent) are occupied, the data showed.

The government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of `500 on people who are not wearing masks in public places. The fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said. The decision to bring back the mask mandate e came at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

DERC to conduct virtual public hearing in May

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) said that it will conduct a virtual public hearing on May 12 and 13 to receive stakeholders’ feedback on petitions filed by power companies, including discoms for tariff revision 2022-23. In a public notice issued last week, the commission said considering the situation, it has been decided that public hearing will be conducted virtually.

Over 1k people fined for flouting mask rule in Noida

Noida: Over a thousand people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida in a day after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, police said on Monday. “In view of the increasing cases, officials across all police station areas of Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar are carrying out regular Covid-19 awareness drives and asking people to adhere to guidelines and protocols on the infection,” said the police.