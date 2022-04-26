STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man wanted for six murders arrested: Cops

A 30-year-old man, wanted in six murder cases including the assassination of international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal in Punjab last month, was arrested by the Special Cell.

Published: 26th April 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 30-year-old man, wanted in six murder cases including the assassination of international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal in Punjab last month, was arrested by the Special Cell.

Accused Vikas alias Malhey, a resident of Gurgaon, was nabbed on Sunday. In 2019, Vikas had killed Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad, the police said.

He was on the run for three years and was involved in six murder cases registered in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, police said. 

 According to police, Vikas was part of Lucky Patial  Bambiha ‘ Kaushal’s criminal alliance and was on the run since killing Chaudhary outside a gym in Faridabad in June, 2019.

He along with his associates had killed Chaudhary on the instructions of gangster Kaushal, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared for his arrest, a police officer said. 

