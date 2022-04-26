STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sisodia visits GITAM campus, says education is a political priority

The minister in the event spoke about the Delhi government’s education initiatives, the mission and vision behind these initiatives.

Published: 26th April 2022 08:40 AM

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits GITAM campus in Vizag on Monday and talks about Delhi’s transformation in education sector | Twitter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) in Vizag campus to address the students, academicians and civil society members as part of their change-makers series. 

As part of the exclusive series, national and global leaders visit GITAM campuses, and share their dynamic insights, providing an outside the classroom learning opportunity for teachers and students.
The minister in the event spoke about the Delhi government’s education initiatives, the mission and vision behind these initiatives. He also talked about how he grew from being an activist to a politician.

He said, “In the last seven years, people of Delhi have given us the opportunity to work on governance and I don’t know if it has transformed, but there is definitely a start towards a change. In Delhi, we have worked in two folds – one is fixing the problem of education system and the other is using education to fix the problems of the society.”

He added, “We’ve made education a political priority. Education has never been a priority for politicians as investing on education does not give immediate results. While building roads etc guarantee support during elections, the same can’t be said about education. But we’ve changed the narrative through our work in Delhi. Now, education has become a major talk in elections.”

Comments

