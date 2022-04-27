AAP slams BJP over building collapse case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Tuesday slammed the BJP alleging that it was the “culprit” behind the building collapse incident in south Delhi’s atyaniketan in which two workers were killed the previous day.

However, the BJP hit back saying that the AAP leaders are indulging in “dirty politics” and that the building owner was the only culprit in the incident.

Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s municipal affairs in-charge said that illegal construction was going on at the site at the behest of BJP leaders. “The BJP was illegally getting two dilapidated buildings merged in RK Puram constituency which led to a fatal collapse. The South civic body itself stated that it served a notice to the building owner on March 31 over the illegal construction, however, the BJP did not stop the work,” said Pathak.

A three-storey building where the owner was carrying out construction work collapsed on Monday killing two workers while leaving four others injured. AAP RK Puram MLA Pramila Tokas said, “The south civic body mayor himself said that notice over the fatal condition of the building was served 15 days back. I demand compensation for all the victims as soon as possible.”