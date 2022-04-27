STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP-ruled MCDs should have used bulldozers on garbage mountains: Gopal Rai on landfill fires

Gopal Rai had on Tuesday night asked the DPCC to submit a report on the fire at the landfill in north Delhi within 24 hours.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the BJP-ruled municipal corporations should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage in Delhi as he blamed "corruption" in the MCDs for the frequent fires at landfills in the city.

Rai's remarks came a day after a massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill in north Delhi.

Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey.

"One thing is clear. The BJP in MCD did nothing about the mountains of garbage for 15 years. They indulged in corruption and these fires are a result of it," he told reporters.

"They should have used the bulldozer to clear these mountains of garbage in their 15 years of rule," Rai said in response to a question on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's drive against encroachment.

The minister had on Tuesday night asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the fire at the landfill in north Delhi within 24 hours.

On April 21, Rai had said the Delhi government will study a system installed in Mumbai to capture methane from the rotting waste and replicate it in the capital to prevent fires at landfills.

The Ghazipur landfill has seen three such fires since March 28.

The wet waste dumped in a landfill produces methane when it rots.

In hot weather conditions, methane catches fire spontaneously and the blaze spreads as it feeds on combustible material like textiles and plastics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Gopal Rai Delhi
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp