STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's 'Muhammadpur' is now 'Madhavpuram', announces BJP

The proposal to change the name of 'Muhammadpur' to 'Madhavpuram' was passed and sent to the Delhi government in December last year.

Published: 27th April 2022 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta posed with workers and locals in front of a freshly painted board that welcomed visitors to 'Madhavpuram'.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta posed with workers and locals in front of a freshly painted board that welcomed visitors to 'Madhavpuram'. (Photo | Adesh Gupta Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders here on Wednesday said they have renamed South Delhi's 'Muhammadpur' village to 'Madhavpuram', claiming that locals did not want to associate themselves with any "symbol of slavery".

The party's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta also posed with workers and locals in front of a freshly painted board that welcomed visitors to 'Madhavpuram'.

The development comes even as the ruling AAP has maintained that Delhi has a 'State Naming Authority' for all such matters, and if it receives any such proposals, it will appropriately review them and move forward following the due procedure.

"Completed the naming process of Madhavpuram today after a proposal was passed by the municipal corporation. Now this village will be known as Madhavpuram instead of Muhammadpur. No Delhiites want to be associated with any symbol of slavery despite 75 years of Independence," Gupta said in a tweet.

He said the process to change the name was taken forward by the locals and the BJP workers after a proposal by the local BJP councillor in this regard was passed by the South Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The proposal to change the name of 'Muhammadpur' to 'Madhavpuram' was passed and sent to the Delhi government in December last year.

However, the government is sitting on it for the "last six months", Gupta alleged.

Last week, the Delhi BJP had also said the party will send a proposal to the Kejriwal government demanding that the names of 40 villages in the city be changed as they symbolise a period of "slavery".

"These 40 villages include Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Masoodpur, Zamroodpur, Begumpur, Saidul Ajab, Fatehpur Beri, Hauz Khas, and Sheikh Sarai to name a few," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Part, however, charged that the BJP did not want the government to function as per the due process and it was looking for opportunities to start hooliganism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Madhavpuram Muhammadpur Delhi
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp