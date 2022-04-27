Police opposes Khalid’s appeal, says court rightly dismissed his bail plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The trial court “rightly dismissed” Umar Khalid’s plea for release by a “well-reasoned order” which suffers from no illegality, said the Delhi Police as it submitted its reply opposing the activist-student’s appeal challenging rejection of bail.

Khalid has sought bail in a case under the stringent UAPA for alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 riots in Delhi. The police said the narratives sought to be created by him cannot be looked into as his defence at the this stage.

“It is most respectfully submitted that the appeal raises no good grounds for consideration by this hon’ble court and thus the same be dismissed, in the interest of justice,” stated the reply filed through special public prosecutor Amit Prasad.

“At the stage of bail, the narratives sought to be created by the Appellant cannot be looked into as his defence. Trial Court raised ipse dixit arguments seeking to conduct a mini trial at the stage of deciding the bail application and to view the appellant’s role in isolation in the case of conspiracy which is impermissible in law,” it added.

In the reply, the Delhi Police further claimed that the length and breadth of the conspiracy and role played by different entities, WhatsApp groups and individuals in pursuance to the conspiracy behind the riots would be clearly demonstrated by the trial court orders rejecting bail to the other co-accused in the case.

Khalid and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law in the case for being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead.

Kiran Bedi to head panel to monitor Rohini ashram

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday formed a committee under the supervision of retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi to monitor the welfare and protection of rights of women living in an ashram founded by self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit. A bench of headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, which was hearing pleas concerning the state of affairs at the Adhyatmik Vidhyalaya in Rohini, said the institution will be free to pursue its religious and spiritual practices. The district judge concerned will be the committee’s chairperson and the local district magistrate, the deputy commissioner of police (crime against women cell), the district legal service authority’s secretary, a nominee of the Delhi Commission for Women and the woman and child development department’s district officer will be its members, it ordered.