South MCD intensifies anti-encroachment push

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Intensifying its campaign against encroachments on public land, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday undertook an anti-encroachment drive across its jurisdiction. According to officials, encroachments were removed from public land including roadsides, pavements and footpaths in all four zones. “During the course of action, teams of the civic body removed vehicles lying unattended from roadsides. Illegally erected temporary structures from arterial roads were also made free from encroachment,” said a senior official.

“The civic agency is committed to remove illegal encroachments/structures in its area. Such drives take place on regular basis and are carried out with the support of police force,” the official added. The drive comes days after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to mayors of South and East civic bodies to “intensify” encroachment drives in the city. This was after a massive demolition drive was carried out in riot-hit Jahangirpuri last week in which Supreme Court had to step in to stop the drive.

As per data shared by the civic body, over the past four months it has removed encroachments from nearly 623 kilometres of road, footpaths were freed. In the West Zone, 66.4 km, in the Najafgarh Zone, 162.9 km, in the South Zone 288.8 km and in the Central Zone 104.5 km of road were freed, said officials.

“Usually, advance preparation in terms of monthly/weekly action plan for removal of illegal encroachments is put in place. Such advance preparation is a routine process and it helps in effective execution of the illegal encroachments removal plans through optimal deployment of law enforcement agencies,” the official said.