Atishi to talk on Delhi model in global forum

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Atishi, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA of Kalkaji has been invited to speak at the United Nations General Assembly at their headquarters in New York on April 27 and 28.

The UN General Assembly is convening to discuss local and regional governments’ priorities for the ‘New Urban Agenda’.

Atishi along with the Mayors of Bogota and Barcelona will speak on the topic, ‘Best practices of leading locally’, where she will present the Delhi government’s vision and implementation of how a thriving, diverse and densely populated city can provide a high quality of life to the citizens. She will talk about how ensuring equitable access to power, education, health and public transport helps in formation of a good society.

The senior leader will also be discussing about the practices being followed by the city government and how the progressive policies have had a positive impact on the citizens of the national capital. In this high-level meeting, the speakers will focus on their contributions to the overall vision, goals and targets of achieving the New Urban Agenda.

Talking about the event Atishi said, “It is a privilege for me to join the panel of eminent mayors from all across the globe and discuss the effective people-centric policies of the Delhi government at such a prestigious international forum. This is a great opportunity for governments to learn from one another and help people all over the world through policies that are closely connected to the needs of citizens.”

Atishi has studied history at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. She has received her Master’s degree in History from Oxford University on a Chevening scholarship and was the recipient of the prestigious Rhodes scholarship for her second Master’s degree in Education. Atishi is also the chairperson of Standing Committee on Education and Public Accounts Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.