STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Control over Delhi must as it’s the Capital’ Centre tells SC

The Central government on Wednesday argued in Supreme Court for administrative control over Delhi owing to its status as the national capital and the ‘face of the nation’. 

Published: 28th April 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government on Wednesday argued in Supreme Court for administrative control over Delhi owing to its status as the national capital and the ‘face of the nation’. “It is one thing to administer Puducherry or Lakshadweep but a different thing to manage the national capital. Delhi is the face of the nation. The world views India through Delhi. All the capitals are managed like that,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a told a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

The top court is hearing a plea by Delhi government arising out of a split verdict by a division bench on February 14, 2019, following which the two judges, Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, both now retired, had recommended to the then CJI that a three-judge bench be set up to decide the issue of control of services in the national capital.     

The Solicitor General also submitted on Wednesday that the matter pertaining to the dispute should be referred to a Constitution Bench for a holistic interpretation of the legal issues involved. Referring to Article 239AA, which deals with Delhi and its power, the Centre earlier contended that Delhi being the national capital cannot be a full-fledged state and the Lt Governor is a stakeholder and this position has been not diluted. “Since it is the national capital, it’s necessary that the Centre has special powers over its administration and has control over important issues,” it said.

Mehta referred to the Balakrishnan Committee report that said the national capital cannot have a situation where it is run by different political parties and such issues could cause “conflict with the national interest”. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, opposed the SG’s submissions and termed it delaying tactics.

The top court will be resuming hearing the arguments on Thursday. The SC had earlier asked the Centre if a 2018 judgment on the power tussle had said the assembly was redundant and the L-G can have power over legislative functions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government National Capital Solicitor General
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp