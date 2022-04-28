STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Court asks AIIMS to hear grievances of the staff

This came after the nurses of the institute went on a strike on Tuesday, before calling it off the same evening.

Published: 28th April 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS staff on strike after suspension of nursing officer on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High court on Wednesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a board for hearing the grievances of the staff. This came after the nurses of the institute went on a strike on Tuesday, before calling it off the same evening.

The court stated that no punitive measures should be taken immediately against the persons identified in the incident, against whom action has not been initiated. Further, the court said an office-bearer of the nursing union will give an undertaking on good behaviour on part of their members.

“Do not take any immediate action. Let things cool down. Take undertakings, set up a board,” Justice Yashwant Varma directed AIIMS. The judge directed the parties to maintain harmony, considering that the functioning of AIIMS should not be hampered.

The court was told that the president of the nurses union was already suspended. “Two persons have been charge-sheeted and the president has been suspended.” The strike was called demanding withdrawal of the union president’s suspension.

The bench asked the counsel appearing for AIIMS that if the institute finds anything wrong, it can act in accordance with law. “You won’t take any immediate punitive action. Respondents will also give an undertaking that the functioning of the institute shall not be hampered,” the bench said. A petition has been listed for July 29, for further hearing.

Around 60 major surgeries were cancelled after 5,000 nursing staff went on a strike. It was called off late on Tuesday evening, after the high court asked the union to resume duty.On Tuesday, AIIMS had moved court seeking direction to the nurse Union and other staff to desist from resorting to strike or disrupting the functioning of the hospital.

In a letter addressed to the AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, the Union wrote, “In response to your unilateral decision to suspend Harish Kajala, president of AllMS Nurses Union, without even citing proper reasons, the union has called an emergency executive meeting took the decision to go on indefinite strike from 8 AM on April 26 demanding immediate revocation of suspension of Harish Kumar Kajla.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS AIIMS strike
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp