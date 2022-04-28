STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Covid cases rising in Delhi but people not developing severe disease: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

With the national capital witnessing an uptick in coronavirus infections over the past few days, the number of active cases on Wednesday stood at 4,832, up from 601 on April 11.

Published: 28th April 2022 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that though COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low.

He attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccination and naturally acquired immunity.

"Though Covid cases have increased in Delhi, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. This is because our population is fully vaccinated and a large number of people have had the disease in the past," Jain told reporters here.

He also said there is no need to panic about Covid cases among children.

Several serosurveys have shown that though the infection rate among children and adults is almost the same, the severity of the disease is "very low" in children.

With the national capital witnessing an uptick in coronavirus infections over the past few days, the number of active cases on Wednesday stood at 4,832, up from 601 on April 11, according to health department data.

However, the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the health department's bulletin said on Wednesday.

As many as 129 COVID-19 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals, while 3,336 are recuperating in home isolation, it said.

Earlier, when Delhi would have 5,000 active cases, Jain said, 1,000 people would require hospitalisation.

Of the 9,390 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 148 (1. 58 percent) are occupied.

"We have around 1,000 beds at present. We ramp up their number if needed," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain COVID-19 Covid in Delhi
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp